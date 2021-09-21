, 65, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the daughter of Essie Gladstone and Mabel Cardwell Lindsey. She was a Christian, a member of Living Word Ministries, and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Joseph Kwasniak; siblings, Connie Lindsey, Essie Lindsey, Jr., Danny Ray Lindsey.

She is survived by her siblings, Tony (T.J.) Hall, Joann Compton, both of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Linda Griffis of Burkesville, Kentucky; other family members and many friends.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date at Living Word Ministries Church in Burkesville, Kentucky. A graveside service was held on Friday, September 17, 2021 with Pastor Dana Coverstone officiating. Burial was in the Lewis Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.

Donna Kay Lindsey Kwasniak