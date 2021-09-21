Kathleen Tompkins Riddle, 83, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She was born in Albany, Clinton County, Kentucky, the daughter of Troy and Daisy Cross Tompkins. She was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Riddle, and siblings, Junior Tompkins, Sue Ragan, and Ricky Tompkins.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Mike) Williams, of Albany, Kentucky; siblings, Gwen (Bobby) Williams, Paul (Barbara) Tompkins, Eddie (Terrie) Tompkins, Sheila (Danny) Jones, Tony (Robin) Tompkins; grandchildren, Jacob Michael Williams and Katie Beth Williams, all of Albany, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews, many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany, with Bro. David Stearns officiating.

Burial was in the Peolia Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of arrangements.