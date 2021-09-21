Clarence Randall Hoover, 81, of Albany, passed away Friday, September 17, 2021, at Golden Years Nursing Home in Monticello, Kentucky,

He was the son of the late Chester and Florene Brown Hoover.

He was also preceded in death by his sibings, Eugene Hoover, John Hoover, Jack Hoover, David Hoover, Margaret Rhoades, Lucille Orr and James Hoover.

He is survived by siblings Francine (Ronald) Shelton, Ralph Hoover and Patsy (Lynn) Edwards.

Graveside services were held Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Walnut Grove Cemetery with Bro. Bruce Stearns officiating.

Arrangements were by Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.