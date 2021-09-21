Henry Ples Johnson, 67, of Wayne County, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at his residence.

He was born in the Frazier Community of Wayne County, Kentucky, the son of Kenneth and Erma Hickey Johnson. He was of the Baptist faith and an Air-Force veteran.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Pankey.

He is survived by his wife, Bernice Keith Johnson; siblings, Wayne Johnson, Willard Johnson, Don Johnson, Jean Ping, Patricia Powers, Julie Upchurch, all of Monticello, Kentucky, Jim Johnson, Lexington, Kentucky, Dale Johnson, Ferguson, Kentucky, Lesha Albertson, Luci Morrison, Linda Harris, all of Somerset, Kentucky, along with several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was conducted Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of New’s Monticello Funeral Home in Monticello, Kentucky, with Bro. Regiel New officiating.

D.A.V. honors were performed by Monticello D.A.V. Chapter 105. Burial was in the Cedar Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at: www.news-monticello.com