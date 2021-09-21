Parson resigns effective October 29

After just being appointed as Clinton County Schools Superintendent a little over two years ago, Dr. Tim Parson, a Burkesville resident and Nazarene Church pastor, has announced his resignation from the position of superintendent, effective October 29 of this year.

Clinton County was the first school district in which Parson served as schools superintendent.

Parson officially submitted his resignation in a brief, one paragraph letter addressed to the board at the regular meeting of the school board this past Monday, September 20. However, rumors and social media posts had indicated after last Thursday’s work session that the superintendent would be stepping down.

Parson’s brief resignation letter read: “This letter serves as notification that I am resigning from my position as superintendent effective October 29, 2021. It has been an honor to lead. Thank you for the opportunity. I look forward to all the great things in the future for Clinton County Schools.”

Dr. Parson, who has been an educator for the past 20 years, was hired in 2019 and began his tenure on July 1 of that year, replacing Charlotte Nasief, who had served a few years before announcing her resignation, after which Parson was hired on a 3-2 vote by the board.

Nasief, who was also hired by a previous school board on a 3-2 vote, replaced Mickey McFall, who retired from the position after a 10 year stint.

At Monday night’s meeting, when discussing the resignation with the board, Parson made some brief comments, noting he had been in education and ministry for 20 years and felt it was time to give back to his church and family.

The outgoing schools leader is also currently in the middle of politics and debate.

Following his comments, the board (some reluctantly), on a motion by Kevin Marcum voted unanimously to accept the resignation.

Parson’s hiring came just prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which probably affected schools in the country as much as any other event.

Early in his tenure as schools chief, Parson did initiate some new ideas and programs. He initiated Bulldog Boost, in which students and/or faculty were recognized for accomplishments and the Moment of Inspiration, having different speakers to give an inspirational message prior to the start of board meetings.

Following the superintendent’s resignation, the board began taking the first of several steps in a process to hire a replacement, including voting to secure the services of the KSBA (Kentucky School Boards Association) to help in the process.

They also appointed board member Marcum to serve on the committee that will screen perspective applicants. The committee will also include two teachers, one principal, one parent and one classified employee, all to be appointed in the coming days and weeks.

A motion was also made and passed to declare the position vacant as of October 29 of this year and it is hoped the committee to begin the screening process can be in place within 30 days from the announced resignation date.