Matthew Lee Rose, 37, of Wayne County, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

He was born in Somerset, Kentucky, and was of the Baptist faith, amember of the Zion Baptist Church, and a sawdust drier for P.J. Murphey.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Harold and Plumie Bell Kendall, paternal grandparents, Roscoe and Luverine New Rose.

He is survived by his parents, Delmas and Lori Jean (Kendall) Rose; fiance’, Jacquline Huff; daughter, Elisabeth Rose, all of Monticello, Kentucky; siblings, Stevie (Jessica) Rose of Somerset, Kentucky, Eric (Sarah) Moran of Albany, Kentucky, Kristi Strickland of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; special daughters Leann Taylor, Abby Taylor; several other relatives.

The funeral service was conducted Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church in Wayne County, Kentucky, with Bro. Lonzo Jr. Tucker, Bro Eric Criswell, and Bro. Eric Moran officiating.

Burial followed in the Kidd-Rose Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky.

New’s Monticello Funeral Home of Monticello, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.news-monticello.com