Jack Dugger, 69, of Albany, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

He was the son of the late Wendell and Bertha Dugger, and was also preceded in death by his son, Jason Dugger, and three brothers, James Perdue, Joe Wright, Marion Wright, and a sister Barbara Cowan.

He is survived by two sons, Alex Dugger and Dillon Dugger, both of Albany; two sisters, Anna Anderson of Knightstown, Indiana and Alice Conatser, of Bowling Green, Kentucky; a host of cousins, nieces and nephews also survive.

Services were Wednesday, October 6, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating.

Burial followed in the Caney Branch Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.