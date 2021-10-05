, 74, of Albany, Kentucky passed away at The Medical Center at Bowling Green in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Friday, September 24, 2021.

He was the son of the late Wendell and Mary Keeton Huff Owens. He was a Christian, a member of Maupin Church, a member of the National Guard, former educator, local business man, owning Owens Auto Sales and Owens Scrap Yard.

He is survived by his wife Sue Guffey Owens; daughters, Jennifer Harlan of Albany, Kentucky, Mikki Dale (Tom) Simmons of Monticello, Kentucky, Jessica Owens Sullivan of Mt. Washington, Kentucky; grandchildren, Jackson Keeton Harlan, Dane Thomas Harlan, Tatum Owens Harlan, Thomas Grayson Simmons, Theodore Clay Simmons, Keeton Suzanne Sullivan.

The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany with Bro. Greg Wells officiating.

Burial was in the Irwin Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home in Albany was in charge of the arrangements.

Mike Owens