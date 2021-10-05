Dawgs celebrate first win of the season, 38-22





The Bulldogs notched its first win of the season Friday night at Bulldog field and played its most complete game of the season, coming off with a 38-22 win against Edmonson County.

“We came out fired up and got off to a great start, stopping Edmonson County and forcing them to punt,” Head Coach Rocky Tallent said. “Then we marched down the field and took a six to nothing lead on a touchdown throw to Nick Delk, followed by a two point conversion run by Malachi Upchurch. We then recovered an onside kick to gain possession back, but ended up punting. After that, Edmonson County went on a long drive, converting four 4th downs in a drive that killed most of the quarter and ended up tying the score at eight.”

On the next kickoff Senior Adam Herald took the kick 80 yards to the house to put the Dawgs up 12-8, followed by Upchurch who added his second two point conversion to put Clinton County up 14-8.

Both teams went back and forth and the Dawgs eventually lead 22-14 at the half.

Upchurch added a rushing touchdown, which was his first career rushing touchdown.

“We came out hot once again in the second half and the offense put up 16 more points, while the defense tightened up and only gave up eight,” Tallent said.

In the second half, senior Bryson Cross added a 56 yard touchdown catch and sophomore Bently Boils had a rushing touchdown.

“Overall, we played a complete four quarters for the first time all year. We had great balance on offense throwing for 226 yards and rushing for 133 on the night. The offensive line played really well and gave Boils a lot of time in the pocket and also carved out huge running lanes for our running backs,” Tallent said. “Defensively, we had stretches where we dominated and stretches where we gave up some plays. Overall, we are not quite where I want to be defensively against the run yet, but have made great strides from where we were at the beginning of the season.”

The win Friday night in district play was a big one as it pretty much put the Dawgs in the playoffs.

The Bulldogs were led on offense Friday night by Boils, who was 21-28 for 226 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, Upchurch led the way with 74 yards on 15 carries, adding a touchdown and three-two point conversions.

Boils added 49 yards rushing on six carries with one touchdown.

On the receiving end of some of those passes, Cross led the way with five catches for 82 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from a hand injury. Sophomore Steele Burchett had six catches for 59 yards, followed by Herald with six catches for 54 yards, and senior Nick Delk with one catch for 16 yards and one touchdown.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Dawgs were led by Christian Marcum with 12 tackles five for losses sophomore Steele Burchett also added 12 tackles one for loss, Upchurch with 10 tackles and junior Evan Little with 10 tackles, two of which were for a loss.

Scout Bryant add nine tackles, one for loss and Allen Pierce recorded seven tackles.

Some side notes from the game: Boils went over the 1,000 yard mark for passing on the season and is on pace for around 1,500 yards through the air, which will challenge former Dawg Chase Stines for the most passing yards in a single season in history for the program.

“Also something that played big on the night was the ability of freshman Scout Bryant to kick onside kicks, as we recovered three of those, which gave us three extra possessions on the night,” Tallent said. “Boils played great and completed passes to seven different receivers on the night. Also a shout out to our offensive line, playing their best game of the year.”

Clinton County will have this week off, but will be back in action on October 15, as the Dawgs will travel to Monroe County to take on the Falcons.

“As always, we appreciate the support of Bulldog nation Friday night and all season long.” Tallent said. “We expect to travel big and have a nice crowd supporting our Dawgs in a couple weeks at Monroe County.”

The Bulldog defense put a stop to Edmonson County’s play during the first quarter of Friday night’s game. Clinton County won the game, 38-22, and move to 1-6 on the year.

Malachi Upchurch ran the ball into the endzone for a two point conversion during the first quarter Friday night against Edmonson County.