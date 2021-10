Above left, Maci Tucker was crowned the 2021 Homecoming Princess prior to Friday night’s football game against Monroe County. She is the daughter of Heather Mann. Tucker was escorted by Austin Brown. He is the son of Megan Brown.

Above right, Katie Thurman was crowned 2021 Homecoming Queen. She is the daughter of Jamie Thurman and Crystal Smith. Thurman was escorted by Bryson Cross. He is the son of Richard and Susie Cross.