Lady Kickin’ Dawgs earn District runner-up title

The Clinton County High School Lady Dawgs Soccer team proudly displays its 16th District runner-up trophy Sunday afternoon in Gamaliel. Clinton County picked up a first round 4-3 win over Russell County on Saturday, sending them into Sunday’s championship game. Although Clinton County gave up the 5-0 decision on Sunday to Monroe County’s Lady Falcons, the team was proud to return home Sunday with the runner-up trophy in tow.

Three Lady Dawgs, Tatum Harlan, Maggie England and Haley Jones were named to the All-District team.

Clinton County will now advance to the 4th Region Soccer Tournament next week, with its opponent to be determined during a draw meeting slated for Friday, October 8.

Photo courtesy of Heather Mann