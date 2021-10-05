Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Dawgs grab a win

Congrats are certainly in order for head coach Rocky Tallent and company and our Bulldogs on a nice win Friday night over the Wildcats of Edmonson County, 38-22.

The well-deserved win put the Dawgs at 1-2 in district play, 1-6 on the year.

Clinton County is idle this week, taking a well deserved regroup period to get ready for the October 15 trip to face another district opponent, Monroe County.

Soccer Dawgs bring home some hardware

Our Lady Soccer Dawgs brought home some hardware over the weekend after picking up a first round win in the 16th District Soccer Tournament in Monroe County.

Congrats are certainly in order for the team and their coaches on the 5-4 win Saturday over Russell County. Although they fell in defeat in the championship game on Sunday afternoon, it’s still a nice accomplishment for this young program, in that they made it to the championship game and eventually brought home the runner-up trophy.

Coach Messer in the news

The state’s largest newspaper, the Louisville Courier Journal, and staff writer Hayes Gardner put together an interesting article over the weekend that dealt with Kentucky’s system of a single class in high school basketball.

The in-depth article into our state being one of only two states that does not separate its high school basketball programs into enrollment based classes talked with well known coaches and athletic authorities from around the state – including our own Bulldog Head Coach, Todd Messer.

Messer told the writer that he continues to favor the current system Kentucky uses in having only a single class competing for the big prize at the end of the year, noting “… just for the sheer thrill of competition, where you’re always trying to be the ultimate best, there’s nothing that compares to what we have now,” Messer was quoted in last week’s article.

On hand for the “other” UK win over the Gators

Most UK Football fans were in front of their television sets Saturday evening when the Kentucky Wildcats picked up the single point win over SEC rival No. 10 rated Florida.

That hasn’t happened since 1986 and while I’m sure there were a few Clinton County residents on hand in Kroger Field Saturday to take in the ending of that streak, there were some memories after the game relayed my way about that 1986 win as well.

CCHS athletic figure Mike Beard told me after the game that he was a student at the University of Kentucky in 1986 when the Cats last defeated Florida in football.

Not only was he a student – he was at the game to witness that UK win.

The UK fans stormed the field after Saturday’s win over the Gators, a third offense that will apparently cost the UK Athletic Department a cool $250,000 fine from the SEC.

Was that a repeat of the 1986 win over Florida as well?

Beard said there wasn’t a “storm the field” incident by UK fans in 1986 – “Not that year – Florida wasn’t that good.”