Shown here are scenes from the most recent JROTC competition that the Clinton County High School Raiders competed in.

The event was held at Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, on Saturday, September 25.

The Raiders were commanded by C/LTC Gracie Melton.

According to JROTC Sponsor Maj. (ret) Melissa Ramsey, the Raiders had a rigorous day of events, competing on a great level and included a first place finish in the One Rope Bridge event.