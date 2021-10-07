Collins releases early election filing info

The 2022 primary election is still several months away, with the general election being over a year away, but “unofficial” campaigning seems to have already started in the local area.

Clinton County Clerk Nathan Collins issued some pre-election and filing information for candidates and perspective voters as the filing for offices next year draws closer.

Candidates seeking all offices, both partisan and non-partisan, in Albany and Clinton County can begin filing on Wednesday, November 3. The county clerk also reminds voters who wish to switch political party affiliation and be able to vote their new party in next May’s primary must do so by December 31.

Registration books will remain open through late March for perspective new voters not yet registered.

As of Monday of this week, October 4, there were a total of 7,648 registered voters in Clinton County.

Collins also said that Kentuckians will again have the chance at “early voting,” but for only a three day period.

Voters can cast ballots at specified locations (to be announced later) on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 12-14, prior to primary election day, which falls on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (No early voting will take place on the Monday prior to election day.)

The deadline for those seeking county office, or any political party affiliated office, is January 7, 2022 ,while the deadline for non-partisan races, including all city races, school board seats that are up for election next year, and Soil Conservation board seats is June 7 of next year.

Also, for persons who for some reason cannot go to the polls on election day and have to vote via absentee ballot have until two weeks prior to election day to apply for a paper absentee ballot.

(More information on the 2022 election will be published in the coming weeks when filing for office gets underway.)