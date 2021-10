The crowds were back and the weather was picture perfect for the second big yard sale of the year in the area, last weekend’s 150 mile long Rollercoaster Yard Sale.

Vendors and buyers came together all along the Kentucky and Tennessee Rollercoaster loop route, including at the location shown above, near the intersection of U.S. 127 and Ky. 90 at the Stuff Plain and Fancy location in the Snow Community of central Clinton County.