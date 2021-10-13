, 65, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at her residence.
She was the daughter of the late Quinton and Flonnie Gibson, a retired secretary with the Clinton County Middle School, and a member of Central Grove Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Hatfield; one son, Donovan Hatfield; two brothers, Russell (the late Kathleen) Gibson, and Dannie (Murline) Gibson, all of Albany.
A memorial service was held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Mike Huffaker officiating
Burial followed in Memorial Hill Cemetery.
Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.
Joyce “Joy” Evelyn Hatfield