, 65, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Monday, October 4, 2021 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Quinton and Flonnie Gibson, a retired secretary with the Clinton County Middle School, and a member of Central Grove Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Hatfield; one son, Donovan Hatfield; two brothers, Russell (the late Kathleen) Gibson, and Dannie (Murline) Gibson, all of Albany.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home, with Bro. Mike Huffaker officiating

Burial followed in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangements.

Joyce “Joy” Evelyn Hatfield