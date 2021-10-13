passed away October 7, 2021 at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility after a short battle with cancer.

She was born in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of Finley and Pauline (Melton) Willen. She later worked in the manufacturing industry, specifically for Cosco/Dorel of Columbus, Indiana.

Survivors include her husband, Kenneth; children, Mike (Jena) Fields of Columbus and Michele (Brett) Martin of North Vernon. Also surviving are sister, Colene (Doyle) Rich and Wilma Dean Burdine; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, James, Bud and Charles Willen and sisters, Mary Ferril, Juanita Malone and Imogene Alexander.

A funeral was held Monday, October 10, 2021, at Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home in Columbus with Pastor Paul Blair officiating. Burial followed in Garland Brook Cemetery in Columbus.

Betty “Sue” Fields