Becky Means, 56, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Coleman and Inez Goodman, and was an assistant manager at Potter’s Ace Hardware in Albany.

She is survived by her husband, Floyd Means; one son, Parker Means; five sisters: Phyllis (Jackie) Flowers, Judy (Danny J.) Thomas, Kathy (David) McCarty, and Betty (Greg) Smith, all of Albany, Angie (Brian) York, of Byrdstown, Tennessee; one brother, Chris Tracy) Goodman, of Albany.

Services were held Monday, October 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Dr. William C. Powell and Bro. David Stearns officiating.

Burial followed in the Peolia Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky, was in charge of arrangments.