Parson touts his accomplishments during final Superintendent’s Report

At the onset of the meeting, Superintendent Parson issued his final monthly report to the board, which reads as follows:

“As my final report, I feel good about the direction of our district, and am proud of the work we got to accomplish together these last 2.5 years. Although the pandemic will always leave me wondering where we might be if not for it, I believe we built a good foundation that will carry the district forward for years to come.

* Secured the highest financial reserves in over 20 years, that’s not including the money we were given due to the pandemic, but adjustments made to staffing allocations and careful spending. With the federal ESSER money, we are in tremendous shape financially, and will be for the foreseeable future.

* Financially positioned ourselves to afford a solution to the aging facilities at CCHS, without the need for a nickel tax or borrowing money in excess of what we can afford.

* Purchased instructional materials and textbooks across the district in excess of $1 million…more than we have purchased in over 10 years.

* Provided a raise to both certified and classified staff, which was well deserved.

* Collaborated to create a Profile of a Graduate, which will further provide a platform for our schools and community to support the needs of a 21st Century learner.

* Opened up Bitty Bulldogs, our district operated daycare, which is continuing to grow and expand, due to great leadership and the need for the services.

* Became a 1:1 district with students and technology with the purchase of chromebooks.

* Hired outstanding district and school leaders which will serve the district and our kids with high character, integrity, and a strong work ethic.

* Awarded a high school diploma to veteran Virgil Malone.

* Hired and trained two (2) SRO’s (School Resource Officers) who graduate this month, to serve the district for three (3) school years minimum.