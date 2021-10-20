Parson presides over final board meeting as superintendent

Clinton County Board of Education held its regular monthly business meeting Monday evening, October 18, with all members present with the exception of Board Chairperson Leslie Stockton.

The meeting was, barring a special meeting prior to the end of the month, the final session presided over by Superintendent Dr. Tim Parson, who will be leaving that position on October 29.

Board Vice-Chairman Gary Norris conducted the short 22 minute meeting in Stockton’s absence, with only routine items of business being on the agenda.

After the board adopted the meeting agenda as presented, Superintendent Parson gave his final superintendent’s report to the board and others present and the full text of that report/statement is published at the end of this article.

Following the superintendent’s report, the monthly finance report, a favorable one for the district, was given by Finance Director Courtney Norris.

Director of Pupil Personnel Julie York then gave the attendance report, which showed overall ADA (Average Daily Attendance) hovering around the 91 to 92 percent range, a figure she noted she was satisfied with at this point of the year with the COVID virus still in the mix.

York noted that usually around this time of year, the ADA is around the 96 to 97 percent mark.

She also briefly discussed the two SRO positions the district will soon have in place, as the soon to be School Resource Officers are currently in training and should be in place in the schools by mid-to-late November.

In action items on the agenda, on a motion by board member Kevin Marcum, they voted to approve an agreement for GEAR-UP with Berea College over a seven year period via a Memorandum of Agreement.

On a motion by board member Ronald Albertson, they unanimously voted to purchase two new, updated school buses at a total cost for both at $284,270 through the KISTA program and on a motion by board member Bobbi Stone, also voted 5-0 to purchase a cargo/utility van for the Food Service Program, with the funds to come from Food Services.

The board also voted to abolish a New Skills program position that had formerly been in conjunction with Campbellsville University as the grant funds for that program have expired.

After approving the annual staffing document pertaining to staff at each school in the district, the board, on a motion by Stone, voted to establish an emergency English/Language Arts position at Clinton County Middle School.

On a motion by Albertson, the board voted to declare a 2010 Chevy Impala as surplus property and on a motion by Marcum, voted to approve shortened school days for a total of six students with disabilities, including three at Albany Elementary and one each at the Early Childhood Center, middle school and high school.

On motions by Marcum and Albertson, respectively, the board voted unanimously to approve the Acting Superintendent’s (Paula Little) contract and appoint her co-treasurer/bond treasure/Secretary to the Board.

On a motion by Stone, the board approved consent items of minutes, subsequent disbursements, payment of bills and a school trip.

During the public comment period, Dr. Parson spoke of Interim Superintendent Little, saying she was an “outstanding educator,” adding she was a good friend and a good person and the district was being left in good hands.

Also, some board members and others present spoke about Dr. Parson, thanking him for the job he has done and wishing him well upon his leaving the superintendent’s position.