Clinton case numbers see drastic reduction

Clinton County had one of its most positive reports in several weeks in regards to the number of active COVID-19 cases, according to the most recent report released by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

The agency reported that Clinton County had one of its best recent case reports in its Monday, October 18, report when it noted that only six new cases were added to the totals, while some 31 cases were removed as being released and no longer contagious.

Those new numbers, which were released later than normal Tuesday morning, resulted in Clinton County’s total number of COVID-19 cases being reduced from Friday’s total of 50, to just 25 cases Monday.

Monday’s report also reduced the number of patients being treated in local hospitals to three, down by one from the report on Friday.

With those most recent numbers, Clinton County has experienced a total of 2,178 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and has had 34 COVID-19 related deaths reported among the local population.

According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the rate of vaccination among Clinton County residents did increase slightly, over the past week.

Currently the Cabinet is reporting that 40.43 percent of Clinton County residents have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease, a slight increase from the 40.14 vaccination rate reported last week.

Looking at the Clinton County vaccination statistics from the Cabinet, it is reporting that 4,131 local citizens have received one of the approved vaccines against COVID-19.

Among the local residents 18 years old or older, 4,010 have received a vaccine and among residents 65 years of age or older, 1,362 have been vaccinated, or 67.49 percent.

Those figures are based on the population figure used for Clinton County of 10,218.

Vaccinations against the virus are now readily available at several locations in Albany.

Vaccination appointments through The Med Center at Albany are available, and those vaccines are now being given on site at the local hospital.

Appointments for getting the vaccine may be obtained by texting SHOT to 606-387-3646 or by emailing AlbanyVaccine@mchealth.net, or by calling 606-387-3646 and leaving a message.

Vaccines are also now available again at the Clinton County Health Department.

Vaccination appointments through the Clinton County Health Department, or more information about the vaccines being offered and the vaccination dates and times, may be obtained by calling 606-387-5711.

Vaccines are also available at most Albany pharmacies and those seeking a vaccine are urged to call your favorite pharmacy for information.

In addition to Clinton County’s current 24 cases, numbers across the 10 county LCDHD district, along with the number of patients being treated in area hospitals in parentheses, if any, Adair 28 (5), Casey 16 (2), Cumberland 33 (3), Green 23 (10), McCreary 35 (8), Pulaski 114 (29), Russell 38 (3), Taylor 46 (7), Wayne 42 (5).