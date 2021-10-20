Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in the following arrests last week.

Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Jose Lagos arrested Joseph Clifford Wallace, 45, of Monticello, Kentucky, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Wallace was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, methamphetamine; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking in marijuana.

Wallace was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Joshua W. Minton, 34, of London, Kentucky, was arrested Friday, October 15, 2021, by Officer Jason Estes of Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

Minton was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 2nd offense, methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence 3rd offense, operating on suspended/revoked license; numerous other traffic violations.

Minton was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.