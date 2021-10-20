Little appointed interim superintendent

Clinton County Board of Education has appointed Dr. Paula Little to serve as Interim Superintendent of Clinton County Schools until a permanent replacement is named for Dr. Tim Parson, who announced his pending resignation last month.

The board took the action to appoint Little at last Thursday evening’s monthly work session–and also following an over 50 minute closed session to discuss personnel.

The action came at the end of the over one and a half hour meeting, following other actions and presentations being taken up by the board. The regular portion of the work session lasted a little over 45 minutes.

Following the public comment period, in which none were made, board member Kevin Marcum moved to enter into closed session to discuss personnel, which was seconded by Ronald Albertson and passed by unanimous vote.

Superintendent Parson did not take part in the executive session. However, Little was asked to join the board members in their discussion a few minutes into the closed portion of the meeting.

After some 52 minutes in executive session, upon returning, board member Albertson made a motion to enter back into open session, which was seconded by Marcum and passed by unanimous vote.

Without discussion, board chairperson Leslie Stockton entertained a motion to appoint Dr. Little as Interim Superintendent. The motion to that affect was made by Alberston, seconded by board member Bobbi Stone and passed with all voting in favor.

Little, who will officially begin her duties at the end of this month, is a Clinton County native and long-time educator in the local school district.

She began her career in the classroom, moved up to administration a few years later, and has served several years as Instructional Supervisor of the school district.

She is also an expert at writing grants and has helped bring hundreds of thousands of state and federal dollars into the schools, and the community as a whole.

Little is currently Assistant Superintendent and was also among the applicants for the position in 2018 when Parson was hired.

Dr. Parson submitted his official resignation to the board in late September, noting he planned on putting more time in with his family and pastoring his church (in Cumberland County) full time.

Parson’s official resignation date is October 29.

The school board, with assistance from a KSBA (Kentucky School Board Association) representative, is currently in the process of selecting a new schools chief, and Little will serve in the position until a permanent superintendent is hired by the board.

There is no specific time line on how long the overall process of selecting a new superintendent will take.

Other items of business were also on the agenda during last week’s work session, including a presentation from Albany Elementary School Principal Sabra Albertson.

Albertson discussed the school getting more “parent involvement” and also presented board members copies of some upcoming events the school will be hosting over the school year to try and meet that goal.

The first event will include a drive-thru Pumpkin Patch on Thursday, October 28.

Another event will be the Parent/Teacher Conference to be held November 1-5, with the principal saying the goal was to reach out to 100 percent of the parents of students at AES.

A third event this year will again see Santa visit Albany Elementary on December 16 and another event, with more information to be announced, will be a spring event currently scheduled for March 17 of next year.

During the non-action work session conducted by Superintendent Parson, he announced there have been no changes at the state level in regards to the school district’s District Facilities Plan.

Finance Director Courtney Norris also gave the board a brief monthly finance report.

During the work session, the board discussed at some length the Food Service Program with Food Service Director Paulette Brinley.

Brinley told the board that participation in both the breakfast and lunch programs at all schools was up this year, but noted the shipping shortages of supplies, including food, was really a problem and called the situation “scary.”

Board member Albertson expressed a concern he said he had heard from constituents, regarding complaints about kids coming home hungry, and asked “Can we get something kids will eat?”

This led to a discussion about federal mandates pertaining to what kinds of food, primarily nutrition based, that schools are mandated to provide.

It was suggested that parents be provided a list of those guidelines and mandates pertaining to school meals to help them understand what schools can and cannot offer.

Board member Stone, who suggested possibly giving students some alternatives, noted that in many cases, the breakfast and lunch kids get in school may be the only meals they have all day.

Board member Marcum commended Brinley and the Food Service staff for the job they do, noting they have kept the Food Service program in the black, compared to several years ago when it did not break even.

Board members also told Brinley that if there was anything they, as a board, could do to help, to let them know.

Brinley also thanked the local Masonic Lodge for providing funding to help purchase food for those children in the district that are most in need.

Other topics were touched on during the work session, all which were to be on the regular board meeting agenda, which was held this past Monday evening. (A separate article on that meeting can be found beginning on page 1.)

The school board’s next work session is scheduled for Tuesday, November 9, and its next regular business meeting for Monday, November 15. Both sessions will be held at the Clinton College & Career Center on Hwy. 90 West at 5 p.m. and both are open to the general public.