Foothills XLI was another hit





It was a longer than normal wait, following a COVID-19 cancellation in 2020, but last weekend’s 41st Foothills Festival was a fall party to be remembered for years. The weather was perfect, the parade was long, the crowds were huge, the entertainment was top notch, and the food, well it was plentiful and as always, enjoyed by everyone.

This week’s Clinton County News is full of photos and notes from last weekend’s celebration. Above the packed street crowd from Saturday’s Lip Sync contest once again filled East Cumberland Street with fans bringing jackets and blankets to help ease the nip in the air that moved into the area over the weekend.

Below, this group of young Lip Sync fans show their approval of an act Saturday afternoon with laughter and applause.

At bottom left, Miley Garner and Sarah Smith picked up a first place Lip Sync win in the 11-14 division with a John Travolta and Olivia Newton John portrayal of “You’re The One That I Want.”

Bottom right, Jake Hoot, winner of The Voice in 2019, played in front of a packed-in crowd, resulting in one of the heaviest traffic congested Friday nights in Foothills Festival history.

There was music, contests, games, cars and trucks – old and new, window displays, and the fun went on and on throughout the weekend with a schedule that should have everyone who came giving a well deserved round of applause to this year’s Foothills Planning Committee.

Spend a few minutes looking back at the highlights from last week in the pages of this week’s Clinton County News, and then think about when we will all gather in Albany and do it all again, for a 42nd time, in 2022.



