, 95, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at her residence.

She was the daughter of the late Curtis and Sallie Melton.

She was also preceded in death by her husband Herbert Elmore.

She is survived by one daughter, Charlotte Morgan of Albany.

Services were held Friday, October 15, at 2:00 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Billbert Allison officiating. Burial followed in Story Cemetery

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky.

Madge Mae Elmore