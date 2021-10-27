Halloween Boo Fest Saturday at VFW Park

The annual Boo Fest trick-or-treating event, will return in normal style in 2021 and will be held at the VFW Park on Hopkins Street, off Burkesville Road.

The event will be the same time as local trick-or-treat hours, from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, October 30.

Now in its ninth year, the event, created with the idea of keeping children safer on Halloween by trick-or-treating in a central location, came about following the tragic death of Aleigha Duvall, a young trick-or-treater who was killed in a vehicle/pedestrian accident on Halloween night, 2011.

The first annual Boo Fest was held a year later, in 2012, organized by Aleigha’s mother, Misty Whitaker, along with Robert Brake and Albany City Councilman Steve Lawson.

For the first seven years of the now annual event, Boo Fest was held in downtown Albany, with streets being roped off for vendors and others passing out treats to set up around the square.

The final year the event was held downtown, it was moved to West Cumberland Street near the Foothills Welcome Center and Albany First Baptist Church.

Although last year there were COVID-19 restrictions heavily in place, cancelling most events, Boo Fest was not canceled but moved to the VFW location and consisted of a “drive-through” only event where no one got out of their vehicles.

This year, according to another event organizer, Aleigha’s aunt, Shana Honeycutt, the event will continue at the VFW Park, but this year, people will drive to the park and children can walk around the ball field where booths are set up.

Honeycutt said last year, the event worked so well at the VFW Park, they hope to continue to host it at that location, noting it was also safer with less traffic than downtown and without the U.S. 127 traffic.

She said both locations had their pros and cons, but feels the VFW location, being further off the main traffic route, was a safer area.

Honeycutt said vendors and others who do such things as “trunk-or-treat” will be lined up around the ball field during the event.

She also noted the city was still heavily involved, including city clerk/treasurer Melissa Smith, who she noted had been working with the program since its inception.

Honeycutt said on average, at least 30 vendors or people set up booths or vehicles to pass out candy and treats. She also noted that many simply show up the night of the event to take part in passing out treats to the children.

No registration is necessary, Honeycutt said, and everyone wishing to take part is invited to come.

Smith also added that several people take part, including individuals, families, groups and most every year, several churches.

Honeycutt thanked the VFW for use of the facilities and the current mayor and city council, as well as the past mayor and past council members, for their support of Boo Fest over the years.

As a result of Aleigha’s tragic death 10 years ago–and in remembrance of her, the Albany City Council adopted the “Little Princess Resolution,” signed on January 3, 2012 by then mayor Nicky Smith, “encouraging safe participation in Halloween ‘trick-or-treat’ festivities.”

Trick-or-Treat time is here: Safety tips released

Halloween is here again and because the actual date falls on a Sunday, trick-or-treating hours in most locations, including here in Albany, are set for Saturday from 5-8 p.m.

(The annual Boo Fest is also scheduled for Saturday at the VFW Park and a separate article on that annual event can be found elsewhere this week.)

Citizens and motorists should be aware that little ghosts and goblins will be out in force in many areas, especially high volume residential areas during those hours and are urged to use caution to keep kids safe.

To help keep kids and the public safer on Halloween, once again the NEWS is relaying trick-or-treat safety tips, including some this year issued from the Mayo Clinic.

Walk Safely:

* Children under 12 should trick-or-treat and cross streets with an adult. Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

* Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

* Put electronic devices down and keep heads up and walk, don’t run, across the street.

* Teach children to make eye contact with drivers before crossing in front of them.

* Always walk on sidewalks or paths. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic, as far to the left as possible. Children should walk on direct routes with the fewest street crossings.

* Watch for cars that are turning or backing up. Teach children to never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

Trick-or-Treat With An Adult:

* Children under 12 should not be alone at night without adult supervision. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, they should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

Keep Costumes Both Creative and Safe:

* When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size to prevent trips and falls.

* Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers and, if possible, choose light colors.

* Choose face paint and makeup whenever possible instead of masks, which can obstruct a child’s vision.

(Note: A chilling fact. Kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year. Make it easy for drivers to see kids. Give your child a flashlight or glow stick to carry, or attach retro-reflective hang tags, wristbands or tape to their costumes.)

Double Check Candy and Costumes:

* Check treats for signs of tampering before children are allowed to eat them.

* Remind children to eat only treats in original, unopened wrappers.

* Candy should be thrown away if the wrapper is faded or torn, or if the candy is unwrapped.

* While glow sticks are good for visibility, remember that the liquid in glow sticks is also hazardous, so parents should remind children not to chew on or break them.

* Look for non-toxic designations when choosing Halloween makeup.

Drive Extra Safely on Halloween:

* Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods. Children are excited on Halloween and may move in unpredictable ways.

* Take extra time to look for kids at intersections, on medians, and on curbs.

* Enter and exit driveways slowly and carefully.

* Eliminate any distractions inside your car so you can concentrate on the road and your surroundings.

* Drive slowly, anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.

Following are Halloween safety measures from Mayo Clinic staff.

Children love Halloween because of the costumes and treats. But the holiday also brings serious safety risks. Kids are twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween as they are other nights of the year. Burns and cuts also are common on Halloween, and then there are problems caused by candy.

Halloween can be safely enjoyed–especially when parents put care into planning and supervision. Follow these tips to keep your family safe.

Carve Safely: Before you decorate your pumpkins, consider these safety rules:

* Consider alternatives to carving. Decorate with markers, glitter glue or paint. Let young children draw faces on pumpkins with art supplies. Leave carving to an adult.

* Use candles with care. Place candlelit pumpkins on a sturdy surface away from curtains and other flammable objects. Never leave candlelit pumpkins unattended. Better yet, light pumpkins with flashlights, battery operated flameless candles or glow sticks instead.

Get clever with costumes. Choosing costumes wisely is an important part of Halloween safety. Follow these tips:

* The brighter the better. Choose bright colors and flame retardant materials. If your child will be outdoors after dark, attach reflective tape to his or her costume or treat bag.

* Size it right. If it’s chilly outdoors, make sure your child’s costume is loose enough for warm clothing to be worn underneath–but not long enough to cause tripping. Avoid oversized shoes and high heels.

* Skip the masks. A mask can obstruct your child’s vision, especially if it slips out of place. Use nontoxic makeup instead.

* Limit accessories. Pointed props–such as wands, swords and knives–might pose safety hazards.

Trick-or-Treat with care. Before your children start trick-or-treating, review these safety rules:

* Get in on the fun. Accompany trick-or-treaters younger than age 12. Pin a piece of paper with your child’s name, address and phone number inside your child’s pocket in case you get separated. Encourage older kids to trick-or-treat with friends, parents or older siblings. Make sure someone in the group has a flashlight with fresh batteries.

* Set ground rules. If your child will be trick-or-treating without you, plan a familiar route and set a curfew. Review safety rules, including staying with the group, walking only on the sidewalk, approaching only lit homes, and never going inside a home or car for a treat. Have your child carry a cellphone.

* Inspect treats before indulging. Don’t let your child snack while he or she is trick-or-treating. Feed your child an early meal before heading out, and inspect the treats before your child eats them. Discard anything that’s not sealed, has torn packaging or looks questionable. If you have young children, weed out gum, peanuts, hard candies, and other choking hazards. If your child has food allergies, check candy labels carefully.

* Ration the loot. If your child collects lots of goodies, consider doling out a few pieces at a time. You might ask your child if he or she would like to swap some–or all–of the candy for something else, such as a toy, book or outing.

Stay safe and sweet on the home front. To prepare for trick-or-treaters:

* Clean up. Put away tripping hazards, such as garden hoses, toys and bikes. Clear wet leaves, snow or other debris from the sidewalk.

* Turn the lights on. Replace burned-out bulbs to ensure visibility at the walkway and front door.

* Control your pets. Take no chances that your pet might be frightened and chase or bite a child at your door.

* Consider sugar substitutes. Instead of handing out sweets, try stickers, fun pencils, rubber insects, or colored chalk.

If trick-or-treating isn’t for your child, consider planning a candy swap party with friends or neighbors. You might have a food-free costume contest and plan games and prizes. Or check local schools or community centers for other options.

And if you’ll be driving on Halloween, watch for children crossing the street. Be especially careful entering or leaving driveways and alleys. Extra caution can help ensure Halloween safety for everyone.

Wishing everyone, especially the kids, a fun and safe 2021 Halloween!!