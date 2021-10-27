Volunteer trash pick-up was a tremendous success

The first annual county sponsored trash pick-up event, despite only becoming organized two or three months ago, was a tremendous success, according to Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig.

The trash pick-up day was held last Saturday, October 23, over a five hour period, starting at 7 a.m. and culminating around 12 noon with a cook-out at Mountain View Park, which was funded by local businesses and some individuals.

The event was organized by Renea Wells, Clinton County’s Solid Waste Coordinator, and 911 Mapping Coordinator.

Judge Craig estimated approximately 65 volunteers collected about 210 bags of trash from the county’s roadways during the morning.

Those who took part in the trash pick-up event included several individuals, including magistrates, and four total groups–two churches, Stony Point Baptist and Albany United Nazarene, as well as high school FFA members and volunteers of Furever Friends Spay and Neuter Clinic.

Judge Craig estimated that those who worked took various roadways in the county to pick up trash, covering an estimated 20 miles.

The judge noted that the county had a similar clean-up event in 2019 in conjunction with the Southern Kentucky PRIDE program. However, he said they concentrated primarily around park and lake areas and the county wanted to do more to clean up actual county road areas.

Since the event went so well this year, Craig said the county would definitely try and make it an annual event, and has already begun making plans for next year, adding he hopes to see participation and trash pick-up “double, or even triple” next year.

Craig also said the event was such a success due to some wonderful sponsors, including businesses and individuals, who donated money and merchandise that was given away during the drawing at the cook-out that followed at the park.

The cookout, which included hot dogs, grilled chicken and more was cooked by former Park Director Bobby Reneau, who the judge thanked for volunteering his time and work.

“It was beautiful weather and it was amazing how many people (volunteers) turned out, including magistrates,” he said.

“We got a lot accomplished, we had a good time and fellowship,” he added.

Judge Craig also noted that the county will be running an advertisement next week to thank and list the volunteers, sponsors and those who helped with the event in any way.

Pictured above are part of the volunteers and county officials who participated in Saturday’s PRIDE Clinton County Trash Pick-Up Day. The group, which numbered an estimated 65 people, picked up 210 bags of trash from Clinton County roads.