Stockyard site back on list of Judicial Center choices

The Clinton County Judicial Center PDB (Project Development Board), which had previously narrowed the site locations for the new Judicial Center in Albany to two locations, is now looking at three possible sites after voting to have a previous site that was not chosen added back into the equation.

During a meeting of the PDB board on Friday morning, October 15, with five members present, the board took various actions, including adding the Site #10 (Old Albany Stockyards) location back into the mix and have architects evaluate the site.

The two previous sites are 1A and 1B, both side by side (with a street separating the blocks) on the west side of the Albany square.

One of those locations is from the Foothills Festival Welcome Center southward to Jefferson Street and the other from the old Rankin’s City Meat Market down to the Elliott Armstrong home at the intersection of Wisdom Dock Road.

During the October regular meeting, the board, on a motion by Mike Lawson, seconded by David Williams, entered into closed session, apparently for discussion of possible land acquisition and personnel.

Upon returning to open session, PDB, on a motion by Jake Staton, seconded by Lawson, voted unanimously to hire Branscum Construction Company/Codell Construction Company, A Joint Venture, LLC as the construction manager for the project.

Then on a motion by Jesse Stockton, seconded by Staton, the board voted without opposition to have the architect evaluate the site #10 (Old Albany Stockyards) location.

That was followed by a motion by Williams, and seconded by Stockton, to hire Childers Financial Services as appraiser on the properties still under consideration. They also voted, on a motion by Stockton, seconded by Staton, to have the appraiser to move forward with sites 1A, 1B and 10, with both motions passing by unanimous vote.

After voting to set the next regular meeting date, the meeting was adjourned.

The board scheduled its next meeting for Friday, November 19, at 8 a.m., again via Zoom, but open to the public to view via the internet.