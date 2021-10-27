Clinton case numbers continue to drop

For the second consecutive week, Clinton County’s COVID-19 case numbers looked better than they had for several weeks, according to the most recent report released by the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

As of Tuesday morning, Clinton County’s number of current active cases was listed as 20, down more than half of the 53 total cases here just two weeks ago on October 5.

This week’s most recent report was also down five cases from the 25 cases that were active last Tuesday morning, October 12.

The most recent report also showed a reduction of the number of patients who were being treated for the disease in hospitals, from three patients earlier in the week, to just a single patient as of Tuesday morning.

There was one sad development during the past week of case reports, when on Tuesday of last week, the agency did report an additional death among patients from Clinton County as a direct result of the COVID-19 disease.

The most recent reported death brings the total number of Clinton County patients who have died from COVID-19 to 35, since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, the rate of vaccination among Clinton County residents did increase slightly over the past week.

Currently the Cabinet is reporting that 40.76 percent of Clinton County residents have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease, a slight increase from the 40.44 vaccination rate reported last week.

While the slow but steady increase in the local vaccination rate is somewhat encouraging, it should still be pointed out that Clinton County continues to be one of the lowest rated counties in Kentucky in terms of vaccination rates against the COVID-19 disease.

Looking at the Clinton County vaccination statistics from the Cabinet, it is reported that 4,165 local citizens have received one of the approved vaccines against COVID-19.

Among local residents 18 years old or older, 4,044 have received a vaccine and among residents 65 years of age or older, 1,371 have been vaccinated, or 67.94 percent.

Those figures are based on the population figure used for Clinton County of 10,218.

Vaccinations against the virus are now readily available at several locations in Albany.

Vaccination appointments through The Med Center at Albany are available, and those vaccines are now being given on site at the local hospital.

Appointments for getting the vaccine may be obtained by texting SHOT to 606-387-3646 or by emailing AlbanyVaccine@mchealth.net, or by calling 606-387-3646 and leaving a message.

Vaccines are also now available again at the Clinton County Health Department.

Vaccination appointments through the Clinton County Health Department, or more information about the vaccines being offered and the vaccination dates and times, may be obtained by calling 606-387-5711.

Vaccines are also available at most Albany pharmacies and those seeking a vaccine are urged to call your favorite pharmacy for information.

In addition to Clinton County’s current 20 cases, numbers across the 10 county LCDHD district, along with the number of patients being treated in area hospitals in parentheses, if any, Adair 17 (4), Casey 16 (4), Cumberland 18 (2), Green 11 (7), McCreary 25 (6), Pulaski 89 (18), Russell 22 (2), Taylor 37 (8), Wayne 40 (5).