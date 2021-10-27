Volley Dawgs earn fifth straight title

The Clinton County Lady Volley Dawgs picked up its fifth straight 16th District Championship on Tuesday, October 19, defeating Russell County at Cumberland County High.

The Lady Volley Dawgs made it to the championship by defeating Cumberland County on Monday, 25-10, 25-15 and 25-22.

In the finals, Clinton County took on Russell County in a match that took all five games to decide the champion.

Clinton County won the first set 25-12, but was defeated in the second set, 20-25. The Lady Dawgs picked up a win in set three, 25-18, but lost set four, 25-21. Clinton County rallied in the fifth set and pulled off the 15-9 win to take its fifth straight district title.

Clinton County advanced in the 4th Regional tournament Monday, October 25, winning 3-0 over Barren County at Russellville High School by scores of 25-14, 25-8 and 25-11. The Lady Volley Dawgs will face Bowling Green in the semi-final round Wednesday evening in Russellville.