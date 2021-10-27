Daniel R. Shelton

Robert D. Coomer

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in the following arrests last week.

Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Chris McGuggin arrested Daniel R. Shelton, 21, of Albany on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Shelton was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense, drug unspecified; two counts of wanton endangerment, second degree; operating a motor vehicle under the unfluence; no driver’s license.

Shelton was also served with a warrant from Wayne County.

Shelton was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Clinton County Deputy Sheriff Jose Lagos arrested Robert D. Coomer, 46, of Albany, Kentucky, on October 25, 2021.

Coomer was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Meth); operating on a suspended license; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Coomer was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.