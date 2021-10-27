Pumpkin walk was a success after COVID hiatus





The Clinton County Extension Office hosted its annual Pumpkin Walk on Tuesday, October 19, at the Early Childhood Center.

Extension Agent Christy Stearns said even after not having the event last year due to COVID-19, she was well pleased with the turnout.

“I was very pleased with the event. It was our first big community program since COVID started and we had a huge turnout,” Stearns said. We had 302 signed in and we had 16 agencies participate. We focused on take home activities around a book this year and can’t wait to see the scarecrows families make at home.”

The walk wrapped around the back side of the ECC and ended up in the front of the building, as shown in the top two photos.

Right, City Councilman Reed Sloan played Connect 4 with one of the participants in the Pumpkin Walk.

“We want families to get out, be active, learn about local resources and spend quality family time together,” Stearns said.

The event, according to Stearns, will be something her office looks at expanding for next year.