Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Volley Dawgs make it five in a row

The Lady Volley Dawgs put together a great season, picking up another 16th District title after the close of regular season play, advancing to the 4th Region tournament again and earning a first round win over Barren County with a three set win last week.

Bowling Green turned out to be simply too much for the Lady Dawgs to overcome, as we lost to the eventual 4th Region Champions in the semi-final round in three sets.

Bowling Green went on to earn the 4th Region championship title with a four-set win over cross-town rival Greenwood.

A great year, again, for our Lady Volley Dawgs, and congrats on representing your community proudly.

Dawgs end regular season 1-9, head to playoffs Friday

The gridiron Bulldogs saw the 2021 regular season come to an end Friday night on Bulldog Field on a rainy, cool night under the lights, suffering a 30-18 loss at the hands of the Paris Greyhounds.

Throw the season results out the window now, and start all over again with the playoff stretch.

The Dawgs will travel to Edmonton this Friday night for the first round matchup of the Kentucky State Football Playoff Finals.

Metcalfe County is the top seeded team in our 2A, District 3 group, and is coming off an upset win over the Dragons of Green County, having picked up a win two weeks ago that marred what would have been a perfect season for the Dragons, then picking up a win over Kentucky Country Day.

The Hornets finished regular season play 7-3.

Kickoff at Metcalfe County Field is slated for 7:00 p.m.

Roundball Alumni game Saturday

Fans who are chomping at the bit for some basketball action need wait no longer… some relief is in sight.

A front page article this week gives more information about a planned Alumni Game this Saturday night in the Lindle Castle Gymnasium.

The fun gets underway at 7:00 p.m. and will feature two separate games from two different graduating eras, 2013 and earlier, followed by 2014 and later.

Admission is $5 and concessions will be sold.

Come on out and get some basketball relief while we wait on the start of the upcoming 2021-22 high school season in about four weeks.