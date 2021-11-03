Clinton case numbers spike, then drop again

After two consecutive weeks with cases of the COVID-19 virus decreasing in Clinton County, an about face of sorts for the most recent week of case reporting has been seen.

After two weeks of seeing case numbers here trend downward, Clinton County cases had a two-day spike upward on Thursday and Friday of last week, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

On Monday of this week, however, the number of new COVID-19 cases being reported drastically dropped compared to those two high days last week.

On Thursday of last week, the LCDHD reported 18 new cases with just five being released, while on Friday, the agency reported 17 new cases with seven being released.

At that time, that drove the number of current/active cases by Friday to 49, double the amount that had been reported last Tuesday, when 24 active cases were noted here.

Those numbers and the upward spike in cases appeared to reverse considerably with Monday evening’s report when the agency reported just two new cases here, and at the same time released 20 cases, bringing the number of current cases in Clinton County as of Tuesday morning to 31.

Currently, there is one patient from Clinton County being treated for COVID-19 in a hospital, with 30 patients in self-isolation.

There were no new deaths reported among Clinton County patients suffering from the COVID-19 virus during the most recent seven day reporting period.

As of Tuesday of this week, Clinton County has seen 2,265 total known cases of COVID-19 among its 10,218 residents, and has seen 35 local residents die directly due to the disease, according to the LCDHD.

Currently the Cabinet is reporting that 40.89 percent of Clinton County residents have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease, a slight increase from the 40.76 vaccination rate reported last week.

Looking at the Clinton County vaccination statistics from the Cabinet, it is reported that 4,178 local citizens have received one of the approved vaccines against COVID-19.

Among local residents 18 years old or older, 4,058 have received a vaccine and among residents 65 years of age or older, 1,376 have been vaccinated, or 68.19 percent.

Vaccinations against the virus are now readily available at several locations in Albany.

Vaccination appointments through The Med Center at Albany are available, and those vaccines are now being given on site at the local hospital.

Appointments for getting the vaccine may be obtained by texting SHOT to 606-387-3646 or by emailing AlbanyVaccine@mchealth.net, or by calling 606-387-3646 and leaving a message.

Vaccines are also now available again at the Clinton County Health Department.

Vaccination appointments through the Clinton County Health Department, or more information about the vaccines being offered and the vaccination dates and times, may be obtained by calling 606-387-5711.

The local health department is also now offering booster vaccines to those who are eligible.

Vaccines are also available at most Albany pharmacies and those seeking a vaccine are urged to call your favorite pharmacy for information.

In addition to Clinton County’s current 31 cases, numbers across the 10 county LCDHD district, along with the number of patients being treated in area hospitals in parentheses, if any, Adair 23 (4), Casey 9 (3), Cumberland 17 (2), Green 10 (7), McCreary 16 (7), Pulaski 72 (16), Russell 256(2), Taylor 42 (9), Wayne 22 (6).

LCDHD has booster shots available,

recommendations listed

Clinton County residents who are elgible to receive a booster shot after being fully vaccinated with either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson brand vaccinations can do so at the Clinton County Health Department.

According to a press release from the Lake Cumberland District Health Department issued to the Clinton County News last week, eligible residents seeking booster shots can call the local health department to schedule an appointment or learn more information.

The Clinton County Health Department may be reached by calling 606-387-5711.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the booster shot does not have to be the same brand as the initial dose.

Those who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine may be eligible to get a booster dose if it has been at least two months since their vaccination. Eligible individuals include anyone who is age 18 and older.

People who received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines can get a booster shot six months after the second shot, and are eligible for a booster if you are:

• 65 years or older.

• age 18 or older and live in long-term care settings

• age 18 or older who have underlying medical conditions

• age 18 or over who work or live in high-risk settings

Clinton schools, Lake Cumberland District Health Department,

receive grants to help boost vaccination rates

Clinton County School District has been named as one of 12 recipients of a series of grants awarded by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, intended for rapid deployment for new or expanded vaccination efforts, according to a press release from the foundation.

In addition to the Clinton County School District, the Lake Cumberland District Heath Department, which includes Clinton County as one of its district counties, also received a similar grant through the same round of grant funding.

There was no breakdown as to the amount of each grant awarded, but an earlier press release from the foundation noted that in all, $20,000 would be awarded, suggesting the number of grants would be about 10 and would likely equal about $2,000 each.

Clinton County has been one of the hardest hit counties in the state and nation in terms of COVID-19 case infection rates, while at the same time, has also been one of the lowest in terms of citizen vaccination rates since the vaccines became available.

According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Public Health, Clinton County’s vaccination rate this week is listed as being 40.89 percent.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clinton County has reported a total of 2,265 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

“These organizations are on the front line of the effort to get more Kentuckians vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Ben Chandler, president and CEO, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. “We are proud to support their hard work to protect our citizens against serious injury or death from the virus.”

News of the grants was also reported over the weekend by Al Cross of the Kentucky Health News, which is an arm of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky.

According to that report, the organizations will employ efforts such as videos and graphics to be posted on social media, as well as radio, television and print ads, school-based outreach, a 24-hour information hotline, bilingual efforts, and other outreach, especially to vulnerable populations.