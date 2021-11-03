Filing begins for 2022 election

And they’re off to the races!

Filing for a host of seats that will be up for grabs in the 2022 primary in May and general election in November of 2022 is now underway, officially starting in the Clinton County Clerk’s Office Wednesday morning of this week, November 3.

All local offices, with the exception of Circuit Court Clerk and Commonwealth Attorney (the latter a district-wide position) which will appear on the ballot in an upcoming election cycle–are up for election in 2022.

There will be a total of 26 ballot positions in the May 17 primary and a potential 38 positions (35 minimum) on the general election ballot in November of 2022.

Other than local races, there will be two state district-wide seats on the ballot, two federal seats, and three judicial races. All county, state, federal and judicial races will appear on the primary ballot.

Next November, non-partisan races, including that of Mayor of Albany, and all six Albany City Council spots will appear on the ballot, with the top six candidates receiving the most votes being seated.

Also, there are three members on the Clinton County Soil Conservation District Board. However, if only three people file for those seats, that race will not be on the ballot, but if more people were to file, the candidates would appear on the ballot for voters to chose next November.

The races that will appear on the May 17 primary ballot locally include: County Clerk; County Judge/Executive; County Attorney; PVA (Property Valuation Administrator); Sheriff; Jailer; Coroner; all six magisterial seats that make up the Clinton County Fiscal Court; all six constable positions.

Two state races, including district races, that will be on the Clinton County ballot in May will be the State Senate seat (currently held by Republican Max Wise), and House of Representative seat (currently held by Josh Branscum).

Two federal races will also be on the ballot, one statewide race and one district race. U.S. Senator Rand Paul is currently serving as Senator. The other Kentucky U.S. Senate seat, currently held by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, will not be up for election until 2026.) The other federal race will be U.S. House of Representative in District One (currently held by James Comer). All four current federal and state incumbents are Republicans.

There will be three Judicial seats–all judges–including both 40th Judicial District judges in Divisions I and II and 40th Judicial Circuit Court Judge. They include District Judges James M. “Mike” Lawson and Scarlett Latham, both of Albany, and David L. Williams of Burkesville, respectively. Judicial seats are non-partisan positions.

In addition to primary winners in the aforementioned races, the November general election will see the Albany Mayor and City Council election city-wide, as well as two Clinton County Board of Education seats, in District 1, which consists of Piney Woods, Nora, and Snow. That district is currently being served by Kevin Marcum. Also, the District 5 school board seat, consisting of Hayes-Maupin and South Albany, is now represented by Bobbi Ann Stone.

Candidates filing in the May primary have from now through January 7, 2022 to declare their candidacy for office, while those candidates filing for city, school board and Soil Conservation seats will have a deadline of June 7, 2022.

According to County Clerk Nathan Collins, drawing for ballot position for the May primary will be held in his office on January 13, 2022.

Collins also reminds the public of some upcoming dates to remember.

For anyone wishing to switch political party affiliation in time to vote in next year’s primary, they have until December 31 to do so.

Anyone not registered to vote, but who would like to register to be eligible to vote next May, have until April 18.

The popular “early voting” will also be offered again in Kentucky this year, but only for a short time period, with the locations to be announced later.

Voters will have three days prior to the primary to cast an early ballot, those dates being Thursday, Friday and Saturday, May 12, 13 and 14 prior to election day May 17.

(More information on absentee balloting deadlines and guidelines will be published in an upcoming edition.)

Several candidates were expected to file early this election season and County Clerk Collins said he expects a large number of candidates to file for office, and a higher than usual turnout percentage locally, with several local and district-wide elections being on the ballot, both next May and November.

Beginning next week, the Clinton County News will publish a weekly list (from Tuesday through Monday) each week of candidates who declare for office in the 2022 election cycle.