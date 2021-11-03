The time to ‘fall back’

The time of year that most people dread is now just a few short days away, as residents in many regions, including Albany and Clinton County, will lose an hour of daylight.

Central Daylight Saving Time (CDT) officially ends on Sunday morning, November 7, at 2 a.m. local prevailing time and CST (Central Standard Time) will arrive for the remainder of fall and through the winter months.

Readers are reminded of the old phrase “Spring Forward and “Fall Back” and this coming weekend, it will be time to fall back in time.

Everyone is reminded to set their clocks and watches back one hour prior to bedtime Saturday night or first thing Sunday morning.

With the change in time twice each year, it is also a good reminder for people to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes, and if needed, replace furnace filters prior to the long winter season.

Although nights will seem longer, there are a couple of positives: most people can gain an extra hour of sleep on Sunday and Central Daylight Time will return in just over four months, on the second Sunday of March 2022.