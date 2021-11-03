Officer Jim Guffey makes two arrests

Ivy Branham



Travis C. Flowers

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in the following arrests last week.

Albany Police Officer Jim Guffey arrested Ivy Branham, 23, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, on November 1, 2021.

Branham was charged with: trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

Branham was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Albany Police Officer Jim Guffey also arrested Travis C. Flowers, 27, of Albany, Kentucky, on November 1, 2021.

Flowers was charged with: trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (meth); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (meth); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; carrying a concealed deadly weapon; driving on DUI suspended license; also arrested on an arrest warrant from Clinton County District Court.

Flowers was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.