Despite weather, Boo Fest sees hoards of kids for trick-or-treating





From spooks and goblins, to scary clowns and princesses, Boo Fest was deemed a success according to VFW Post 1096 Commander Jason Warinner.

Warinner told the NEWS he believes more than 1,000 kids had come through the event, just got started.

Trick-or-Treat hours were from 5-8 Saturday night and despite the rainy and colder weather, loads of candy was handed out in a safe environment.

“It was backed up for hours. We handed out more than 600 hot dogs and hundreds of bags of popcorn,” Warinner said. “We want to thank everyone who set up to pass out candy and all the trick-or-treaters who participated. We are looking forward to doing it again next year.”

Councilwoman Tonya Thrasher said it’s important for the community to come together to raise safety awareness for the children and remember Aleigha and her family.