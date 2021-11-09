Missoula Children’s Theatre Brings The Snow Queen to the Stage

An audience of over 200 journeyed with fun-loving Hobgoblins to the “land of colored ice” on Friday, November 5 when the Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) and more than 40 local students performed The Snow Queen at the Clinton County Learning Center auditorium.

The local cast featured Kendra Bertram as Gerda, Logan Perkins as her best friend Kay, and Emma Tompkins as the Snow Queen. Jillian Perdue played Kay’s Grandma/Lappish Woman, and the Gardner Woman/Finnish Woman was played by Lily Hickman. Isabella Oesterreicher was Bae, Hayden Garrett was Yeti, and Emily Perkins was the Little Robber Girl. Mr. and Mrs. Crow were played by Haven Stearns and Autumn Carr. William Catron and Addison Carr played the Prince and Princess.

The imaginative, fun-loving Hobgoblins were Eva Brewington, Rylee Borgmeier, Kaylah Boston, Autumn Carr, Johnson Conner, Amiya Duvall, Reagan Guffey, Avery Harper, Makayla Parkhurst, Kimaya Sears, and Justice Wray. The Snow Animals were Jude Arnold, Bentley Creekmore, Addison Gray, Carlos Neal, and Lynnlee Oliver.

The Robbers were played by Elijah McWhirter, James Moons, Arwen Reynolds, Kyndrix Riddle, Aleeah Shelley, Gracie Shelton, Allison Shepperd, Sydney Simmons, Owen Staton, and Cannon Stearns.

The Snow Chickens were Morgan Carter, Rylee Guffey, Meadow McWhirter, Kate Moons, Mollee Oliver, Anastasia Simmons, and Lillian Tallent. Shelby Catron served as Assistant Director all week. MCT Tour Actor Staci Weidner appeared as Hob, and MCT Tour Director Christopher Vance kept things moving backstage.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre residency in Clinton County was brought to you by Clinton County Community Education with support from Extended School Services. A BIG THANKS to IGA, Junction Station, and Save-a-Lot for providing the meal for our cast on Friday night, and we couldn’t have a show without our AMAZING pianist Jacob Williams! Thanks also to Loren Little for providing some beautiful pre-program musical selections!

If you would like to order a DVD of the show, or of any of the previous year’s shows, please contact Community Education Director Ammie Marcum at 387-6480, extension 1110.