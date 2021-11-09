Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

A fun night . . . even if the Dawgs did go 0-2

Hats off to the organizers and anyone who had anything at all to do with putting together the Clinton County – Cumberland County Alumni Night last Saturday – what a great gathering that was indeed.

Although both games were good contests and a lot of fun to watch, I can’t say I was totally thrilled with the results, giving up two defeats on the blue and white floor to the Cumberland County Panthers.

Still, getting to see some of the former players in both groups, and especially the coaches who sat in the Panther head chair in years past, made for a great night.

I was glad to see there was lots of pre and post-game visiting, back slapping and reminiscing about games of the past between players and coaches who had been on opposing teams in years past – before lacing them up for Saturday night’s games.

Again, it was a fun night and congrats to everyone who organized and played Saturday night. Word is another one is coming in the spring, in Burkesville.

More fun is in store for this Friday

With the 2021 basketball season just a few weeks away, fans are beginning to get anxious about getting back to some high school roundball action.

Your wait is nearly over and while last Saturday’s Alumni Night surely helped, there is even more relief in store this week.

After having to cancel the event last year due to COVID-19, the annual Meet the Bulldogs makes a return for 2021 this Friday night.

In addition to the meal, player, cheerleader, coaching staff introductions and the intra-squad scrimmages, we will also be introducing the five newest inductees onto the C.C.H.S. Basketball Wall of Fame.

Congratulations to former Lady Bulldog Head Coach Gary Abbott (1998-2003), as well as to former players Brittany Flowers (2010), Storm Burchett (2010), Jeff Conner (1986) and Stevi Morgan (2011).

A front page article in this week’s Clinton County News gives more details about Friday night’s event, as well as deeper basketball biographies for this year’s inductees.

Get ready Bulldog fans … basketball action is on the way.