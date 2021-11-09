Football team ends season

The Dawgs fell in the first round of the playoffs Friday night to the number one seeded Metcalfe County Hornets, 41-0.

The Dawgs finished its season with a 1-10 record on the year.

Clinton County came out strong and didn’t back down even though they were heavy underdogs. The final score of the game didn’t give the Dawgs effort justice.

Clinton County came out strong in the first half and were only down 14-0 at the half.

“We played our best defensive game of the season and in the first half completely shut down Metcalfe’s strong rushing attack,” Head Coach Rocky Tallent said. “We had the ball inside the five yard line first and goal late in the second quarter, but were unable to punch it in for the score.”

In the second half the Dawgs had another drive that went deep into Metcalfe territory that took the team down to the 15 yard line, but once again, were unable to punch it in.

“If we were able to make a few plays on those drives we would have been tied up or within two points in the third quarter,” Tallent said. “I think Metcalfe over looked us and we came out and played well and put some fear and pressure on them. As the game went on the score painted a picture of a blowout, but that really wasn’t the case. As the game went on we had to go for some fourth downs deep in our own territory, giving Metcalfe a short field to work with and we threw a interception that they took back and scored on that made the score look bad, but it was a closer game in reality than the scoreboard showed.”

According to Tallent, Clinton County was just a play here and there away from making it a tight game all the way up till the end.

“I was extremely proud of our teams effort on Friday night and we made some huge strides from the first game this year to our last. It always hurts that last game to say good bye to our seniors and on Friday night we had to say goodbye to eight great Bulldog seniors,” Tallent said. “That group will be missed, but we have already turned the page to next season and plan on getting our young group of Dawgs back in the weight room ASAP and start working toward next season. We will return a lot on both sides of the ball and all those young sophomores and freshman got a ton of playing time this year and we look for them to make a huge leap next year replacing this group of seniors. We have a decent sized junior class sprinkled in with a huge group of younger kids who gained valuable experience throughout the year as we look to bounce back from this season. The Dawgs will be working hard this winter and spring in hopes of coming out strong next fall.”