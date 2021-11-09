Ethel Hope Gardner, 80, of Fairdale, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

She was born in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Morgan Longacre and Florine Downs Longacre.

Mrs. Gardner worked as a secretary for Devoe Paint. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Holly Methodist Church, a lifetime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and the Bullitt County Homemakers Association.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, William “Bill” Longacre, Theodore “Ted” Longacre, Lora Jean Fox, Donald “Don” Longacre, James “Jimmy” Longacre, Morris Longacre, Walter Longacre and Linda Sue Longacre.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Gardner; sisters, Rowena Vaughn, Roberta Carty (Russell), Fay Bennett; many other relatives and friends.

Local survivors include Jean (Gary) Cash, Maryellen Cash, Gari Lynne (Justin) Grider, Sara (Donnie) Thrasher, Elijah, Addelyn, Lucas, Cash, Harper, Quinn and Willow.

The funeral service was held at Mt. Holly United Methodist Church Tuesday, November 9, 2021, with burial at Mt. Holly Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Mt. Holly United Methodist Church. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to share this obituary as a professional courtesy.