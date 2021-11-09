Welby Wayne Fletcher, 81, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, Kentucky.

He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky, the son of Bascom and Elsie England Fletcher. He was of the Methodist faith, a farmer, and heavy equipment operator.

In addition to his parents ,he was preceded in death by his nephews, Randy Gibson and Timmy Rose and his great-nephew, Benjamin Gibson.

He is survived by his wife, Imogene Booher Fletcher of Burkesville, Kentucky; children, Wanda (Jay) Faulkner of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Lisa Corbin, Ricky Fletcher, Carrie (Stephen) Harris, all of Burkesville; siblings, Shirley Gibson of Breeding, Kentucky, Joyce Ann (Ron) McCauley of Louisville, Kentucky; grandchildren, Nickie Cash, Coty Cash, Paul Young, Angela Hill, Trevor Harris, Tamara Harris, Ella Harris, Danielle Tuggle, Lacey Faulkner, Karter Fletcher, Jace Fletcher, 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky, with Bro. Nickie Richards, and Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Eulogy by Larry Booher.

Burial followed in the Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Breeding, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Burkesville Fire Department, P.O. Box 250, Burkesville, Kentucky 42717, in Mr. Welby Fletcher’s memory.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences www.norris-new.com.