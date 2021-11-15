Thrasher charged with 152 counts of child pornography

On Friday, November 5, 2021 following an investigation by Kentucky State Police Post 15, Christopher Thrasher, age 39, of Albany, KY was indicted on 152 counts of Possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor U/12.

Thrasher was located and arrested at his residence in Albany, KY., on Friday, November 5, 2021 by the investigating officer, Trooper Jason Warriner. Thrasher was lodged in the Clinton County Jail and then transported to the Russell County Detention Center and held on a $500,000 cash bond.