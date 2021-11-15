One drug related arrest

Law enforcement officers from the area continue to battle the local war on drugs, which resulted in the following arrest last week.

Albany Police Officer Jim Guffey arrested Christopher Giovanni Torres Alago, 24, of Monticello, Kentucky, on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Alago was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana; no operator’s license.

Alago was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

Readers are reminded that all suspects charged and arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.