Two dozen candidates file

Local campaigning is off to a quick start in Albany and Clinton County for the 2022 primary and general elections. As of the end of the day Monday, November 8, just five days after the filing period opened, some 24 persons have petitioned with the county clerk’s office declaring their candidacy for various offices.

A total of nine incumbents are among those who threw their hats in the ring early, and there are also some former or current (other office) holders already in races.

Some 10 people have already filed for a magisterial seat that makes up the Clinton County Fiscal Court.

A total of 22 candidates through Monday were filing for county offices and two for city races.

There were three candidates each for county-wide offices of jailer and sheriff, and also in the first magisterial district, which includes the north and east Albany precincts.

All two dozen candidates were Republicans and only one woman had filed for any office thus far.

The following are those who have filed through Monday of this week, in no particular order.

In the race for Clinton County Judge/Executive, one person had filed, that being former county judge Richard Armstrong.

In the race for Clinton County Jailer, those filing so far are Bruce Stearns, current incumbent Tracy Thurman, and Dennis Shelton.

One person had filed for magistrate in the 5th District, which is comprised of the Illwill and Speck precincts, that person being Josh Patrick.

In magisterial District 2, made up of the Hayes-Maupin and Nora precincts, two candidates filed, including incumbent Ray Marcum and former magistrate Patty Guinn.

Three persons filed for magistrate in the 1st District, comprised of North and East Albany, including current city councilman Reed Sloan, incumbent Johnny D. Russell and former Albany City Councilman Tony Delk.

In the District 3 magisterial race, two persons have filed, those being incumbent Terry Buster and a former magistrate, Gary Tallent. The 3rd District is made up of three precincts, Piney Woods, Snow and Seventy Six.

The District 4 magistrate race saw one candidate file to represent the Neathery-Cave Springs and Highway precincts, that being incumbent Gary Ferguson.

The same goes for District 6 magistrate, with one candidate thus far, incumbent Mickey Riddle filing. The district is made up of the South Albany and West Albany precincts.

Three people were already in the race for Clinton County Sheriff through Monday, those being former sheriff Jim Guffey, current Albany Police Officer Ricky Marcum and current Deputy Sheriff Jose Lagos.

Three current county-wide incumbents have also filed, including County Attorney Michael Rains, PVA (Property Valuation Administrator) Pat Campbell and County Clerk Nathan Collins.

Only two candidates have filed early for city races, those being current city councilman Steve Lawson, who filed for Mayor of Albany, and Randy Speck has filed for one of six seats on the Albany City Council.

City and school board races are a non-partisan basis and filing for those candidates runs through early June of next year.

Finally, two candidates have also filed for constable in District 5, those being Chaston Bell and Gary York.

(The NEWS will continue to keep readers updated on candidates who file for all offices in the upcoming 2022 elections.)