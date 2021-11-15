Alumni Night is a huge success





As football season ended in Clinton County, people turned to the hardwood Saturday night for an alumni game that saw players from three or four decades ago to just last season hit the floor for some entertainment.

Christy Stearns, one of the many parents involved in organizing the event, said it couldn’t have went any better.

“The night was more than we had hoped for or anticipated. Great turnout of alumni, huge crowd, and people truly enjoyed themselves,” Stearns said. “Proceeds benefited our Boys Varsity Basketball team as they prepare for the Las Vegas tournament as well as Cumberland County Project Graduation. People supported generously, came early and stayed late, and showed their continued support for youth in both communities.”