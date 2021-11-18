Chamber of Commerce urges SHOP local, win CASH

In an effort to promote shopping for the holidays with local merchants and businesses, the Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is launching this week a Shop Local event for Friday, November 265 and Saturday, November 27, tied with a chance to win cash and other prizes.

Details about the Chamber of Commerce sponsored SHOP win CASH event can be found this week in the Clinton County News on page 13.

Additional details can be learned by contacting Sherry Poore, Director Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce at the Welcome Center, 606-387-2051.

SHOP ~ local ~ win ~ CASH