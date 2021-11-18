Candidates file for election at a slower pace last week

Following a flurry of activity starting out the 2022 election filing period on November 3, in which two dozen candidates filed in less than a week, filing almost came to a standstill the following week as only three candidates entered a race.

Filing over the past week were Leon “Slick” Walker and Tim Koger, both of whom are seeking the office of jailer. Also filing was Ricky Craig for Clinton County Judge/Executive. The three candidates are Republicans.

Through this past Monday, November 15, the total number of local candidates now total 27, with 25 of those running in county races and two in city races.

All but one of the candidates are male and all candidates thus far have filed under the Republican party ticket.

The race for jailer is so far the most packed, with some five candidates, including the incumbent, having filed.

There are three candidates each in the races for sheriff and magistrate in District 1.

A few incumbents have filed while others, who are already in office, have yet to declare their candidacy for reelection.

Almost all county-wide offices are up for election next year, as well as all city races, two school board seats, and a couple each of state and federal races that will be on the ballot. Also, three judicial seats will be up for election in 2022.

The Clinton County News will continue to publish updates on new candidates as they file.

Those running for county seats will have until early January to file, while non-partisan races such as city races and school board seats will have until early June of next year.