Clinton case numbers show downward trend

For the first time in two weeks of reports from Lake Cumberland District Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases that were released from Clinton County totals out numbered the new cases that were added in a week’s time.

The slightly downward trend in total case numbers among Clinton County patients came after a week of reports that included a holiday (Veteran’s Day) in which no case report was given, but was combined with the case report on Friday.

While that didn’t effect totals for the week, it did result in Friday’s numbers being higher than most of the other days last week.

For the seven day reporting period that ended with the report released on Monday of this week, Clinton County had 26 new cases added to its numbers, while 30 cases were released as being no longer contagious.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 26 active cases among Clinton County residents, with one patient listed as being treated in a hospital for the COVID-19 disease and the remaining 25 being on home isolation.

There were no new deaths reported among Clinton County patients during the past week, according to the LCDHD.

As of Tuesday morning, Clinton County has seen 2,329 known cases of COVID-19 among its 10,218 residents.

Looking at the vaccination rate among Clinton County residents, the percentage continues to climb with each week’s reports, although the rate of increase continues to be slight.

As of Tuesday morning, the Kentucky Cabinet for Public Health reported at 41.99 percent of the Clinton County population had been vaccinated against the COVID-19 disease.

The Cabinet reported Tuesday morning that 4,291 Clinton County residents have been vaccinated, with 4,166 of those being 18 years of age or older.

Among the local residents who are 65 years of age or older, 1,401, or 69.43 percent, have been vaccinated, as of Tuesday morning.

Vaccinations against the virus are now readily available at several locations in Albany, including local pharmacies, and those seeking a vaccine are urged to call your favorite pharmacy for information.

Vaccines are also now available again at the Clinton County Health Department.

Vaccination appointments through the Clinton County Health Department, or more information about the vaccines being offered and the vaccination dates and times, may be obtained by calling 606-387-5711.

The local health department is also now offering booster vaccines to those who are eligible.

In addition to Clinton County’s current 26 cases, numbers across the 10 county LCDHD district, along with the number of patients being treated in area hospitals in parentheses, if any, Adair 33 (6), Casey 16 (3), Cumberland 24 (2), Green 11 (6), McCreary 30 (10), Pulaski 76 (22), Russell 34 (4), Taylor 47 (8), Wayne 27 (5).

As of Tuesday morning, the 10 county LCDHD district was reporting 324 active cases, 67 being treated in area hospitals and 257 on home isolation.

To date, there have been 41,525 total cases of COVID-19 within the LCDHD district since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in 699 deaths.